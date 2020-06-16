Wood Group secures $200m solar deals in US

Clean energy contracts

Wood says these contracts build on a 10-year relationship

Aberdeen-based Wood, the engineering and consulting company, has secured two solar engineering, procurement and construction contracts from an American power and energy company worth more than $200 million.

Wood was selected following a competitive tender process and will be responsible for delivering two major solar projects in Virginia with a combined output of 190 megawatts.

Both build on the aims of the Virginia’s Clean Economy Act, passed on April 13, which mandates that the state’s electricity be 100% carbon-free by 2050.

Stephanie Cox, CEO of Wood’s Asset Solutions Americas business , said: “These contracts build on a 10-year relationship with our client, for whom we’ve executed more than 40 projects.

“We are seeing an unstoppable momentum towards a lower-carbon energy environment and Wood is proud to partner with clients that are committed to investing in a sustainable energy future.”

These awards follow a series of other recent contract wins including $100 million of onshore wind projects, that will see Wood’s US renewables business double in size in 2020.

To date, Wood has delivered over 200 solar projects across the globe, including 35GW of solar PV projects. In addition to its extensive engineering, procurement and construction track record, Wood has provided advisory solutions for over 13 years and developed world leading guidelines for the renewables sector, including the IFC solar guidebook.