Tram works resume as construction workers return

Timetable announced

Tram works in Constitution Street will resume (pic: Terry Murden)

Main construction works on Edinburgh’s £207 million tram line extension will resume from Monday (15 June) in line with phase two of the Scottish Government’s plans to restart the construction industry.

This will include the existing sites on Lindsay Road, Melrose Drive and Constitution Street. Preparatory work will begin on Leith Walk from Elm Row to Crown Place and construction on Monday, 22 June.

Lothian Buses will be diverted from this weekend and Leith Walk will be reduced to one city-bound lane between London Road and Crown Place for the duration of the works.

The numbers of workers on-site will be kept to a minimum and a large proportion of the project office staff will continue to work from home.

The extended route from Picardy Place to Newhaven

The logistic hubs at Mitchell Street, Foot of the Walk, Dalmeny Street, Albert Street and Montgomery Street will reopen on Monday 22 June to support local businesses with deliveries and despatches. All communal bins that are currently situated on Leith Walk will be moved to the side streets.

Depute Leader of Edinburgh City Council Cammy Day said: “The Trams to Newhaven project is being delivered for the future of our city and is one of a number of schemes that are crucial to the sustainable, long-term development of the city, helping decarbonise the way we travel.

“It is exactly the kind of investment we need post-COVID-19 to ensure Edinburgh is a thriving, forward-looking place for people to live and work in and to deliver much needed housing, jobs and investment into north Edinburgh.”