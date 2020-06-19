Tower Restaurant falls victim to two metre rule

Venue closes

The restaurant had spectacular views (pic: Terry Murden)

An Edinburgh restaurant lauded for its breathtaking views in the heart of the city has become one of the biggest hospitality casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Tower Restaurant, above the National Museum of Scotland, has shut permanently amid concern that the two-metre rule would not make it financially viable.

Proprietor James Thomson said: “The Tower was the first rooftop restaurant in Edinburgh and quickly gained a worldwide reputation for great food and service which has stayed with us down the years.

“Covid-19 presents us with some insurmountable difficulties and, with our lease coming to an end anyway, we’ve had to take the decision not to reopen.”

Redundancy consultations have started with 37 members of staff, a move that will create concern of a domino affect as others assess their prospects.

Mr Thomson also owns The Witchery and Prestonfield in Edinburgh which he hopes to reopen on 15 July.

That is the date pencilled in for a restart of tourism, though there remains a lack of clarity around cafes and restaurants.

The closure comes amid warnings from pub landlords across the UK that they will defy the distancing rule as it threatens the viability of their businesses.

