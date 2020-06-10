Tourism to restart from 15 July if conditions allow

Date set for return

Fergus Ewing: calling for VAT review (pic: Terry Murden)

Scotland’s tourism industry will be back in business from 15 July if the Covid crisis allows.

Tourism Secretary Fergus Ewing announced the planned date and said he was in talks with the UK government over possible VAT relief.

He unveiled a new Scottish Recovery Tourism Taskforce to look at the sector’s needs and the development of a new domestic visitor marketing campaign.

The taskforce is in addition other measures specific to the tourism and hospitality industry such as a full year’s non-domestic rates relief and grant schemes which are not available elsewhere in the UK.

Mr Ewing made the announcements during a statement to Parliament. He said: “The coronavirus pandemic has presented challenges across the entirety of the Scottish economy, but it is very clear there are exceptional circumstances facing this sector that must be recognised.

Tourists may start to return in July (pic: Terry Murden)

“We have acted as quickly as we can to address the significant financial challenges faced by businesses and provide a comprehensive package of support.”

Mr Ewing said efforts were being stepped up to encourage more support from the UK government.

“We are also pushing the UK Government to do more, including a review of VAT rates and to consider extensions to schemes such as the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme,” he said.

“I’ve been engaging with businesses since the beginning of the outbreak and I have heard their calls for more clarity which today I can provide.

“Businesses should start to prepare for a provisional return to trading – with appropriate safety guidelines – on the 15 July 2020.”

However, while advising firms to prepare, he cautioned against expectations that this date was firmly fixed.

“This date cannot be definitive and is conditional on public health advice and progression to Phase 3 of the route map,” he said.

“Businesses must now use this time to satisfy the necessary regulations and adapt to the new way of living.”

Membership of the Scottish Tourism Recovery Taskforce is being confirmed and more details will follow.

Tourism and Hospitality safer workplace guidance is due to be published shortly.

Andrew McRae: ‘opportunity to salvage the season’

Andrew McRae, Scotland policy chairman at the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “With these new details about when they’ll possibly re-open, small accommodation providers can start making the necessary preparations.

“That gives these firms an opportunity to salvage a share of their summer season. Ministers have made a sensible decision by releasing this information.

“But Scottish tourism isn’t just a bed for the night. Other businesses in the visitor economy – such as tour guides or local galleries – can now start making decisions about how and when they should re-open.

“Tourists will also want places to eat, drink and explore when they get here. That’s why the plan to re-open Scotland to visitors needs to reflect the breadth of the industry and the views of local communities.”

UK Hospitality executive director for Scotland, Willie Macleod said: “It will take time, weeks in some cases, for businesses to get back in working order, communicate with customers, handle bookings, arrange staffing and order supplies, so this lead-time is very helpful.

“Businesses will need ongoing support – many to see them through to the Spring of 2021.”

Colin Smith: ‘continuing to push for support’

Colin Smith, chief executive of the Scottish Wholesale Association (SWA), the trade association for Scotland’s food and drink wholesale businesses, said: “Some of our food service members lost 90% of their income overnight and even now they are losing more than 60% of their turnover.

“Until we know whether the Scottish Government will be relaxing the two-metre social-distancing measure there will be huge concern about the viability of the hospitality and tourism sectors and all the supply chain businesses which rely on them.”

He added: “The Scottish Wholesale Association will continue to push for financial support, including business rates relief and grant funding for wholesalers – the majority of whom have received no Scottish Government financial support so far.”

