Three believed dead in Glasgow hotel incident

Fatal attack in city

The scene of today’s incident captured by Sky News

Three people have been killed in a hotel stairwell in Glasgow city centre.

The suspect was shot dead by armed police and two other people are believed to have been stabbed to death. Six are being treated in hospital for their injuries.

They include a police officer, who was said to be “critical but stable”.

It is understood the hotel is used to house about 100 asylum seekers.

Police Scotland said the situation, which took place at about 1.15pm, was “contained” and there was no danger to the general public. Armed officers remain at the scene outside the Park Inn in West George Street.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said reports of the incident were “truly dreadful” and she was being “updated as the situation becomes clearer”.

Government sources said it was too early to confirm whether it was a terror-related incident.

