Journalist dies

STV Westminster corr Harry Smith dies, aged 69

By a Daily Business reporter | June 23, 2020

Younger days: Harry Smith enjoyed a long career

STV’s Westminster correspondent Harry Smith has died at the age of 69, his family has confirmed.

The former ITV journalist had been working for  STV since 2007 and was active a day before his death ‘suddenly’ on Friday.

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, paid tribute. “This is terribly sad news. Harry was a stalwart of Scottish and UK political reporting, and always a gentleman. My thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends and former colleagues,” she said. 

He also worked for Channel 4 and Al Jazeera during his career.

STV’s North Editor Donald J MacDonald said: ‘Devastating news. Sad and shocked to learn of sudden death of TV reporter Harry Smith.

“A consummate professional who worked at STV for many years, as well as a number of other news outlets. He began his career at the Forfar Dispatch and was a passionate advocate of regional news.”

