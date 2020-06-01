STV Productions tells tales of royals and the press for C5

Network commission

Harry and Meghan have taken the press to court over alleged intrusion (pic: Terry Murden)

STV Productions is to tell the story of the often confrontational relationship between the royal family and the media in a four-part series for Channel 5.

The four hour-long episodes are said to offer a “new take” on the most explosive royal stories during the Queen’s reign.

The story will be told through the press’s sensational royal scoops, iconic pictures and most memorable front pages.

The first, entitled Diana vs The Tabloids, will look at the late princess’s love-hate connections with the red tops.

Other episodes will consider the exploits of the younger royals, from Princess Margaret’s affairs, to the antics of todays generation, and the extent to which the press balances its role in holding the royal family to account or whether there is too much intrusion.

The Duke of York is engaged in a battle with the press

The series, which was commissioned and produced during lockdown, includes contributions and first-hand accounts from journalists, and is narrated by Spooks actor Rupert Penry Jones.

It was ordered by C5 commissioning editor Lucy Willis and is executive produced by STV Productions’ John Redshaw. It will be delivered this month.

STV Productions creative director for factual Craig Hunter, said: “Revisiting the stories that made the news, while hearing from the journalists who wrote the headlines, gives a whole new perspective to the royal scandals we think we know.”

DCD Rights is handling international distribution and has already secured a pre-sale to SBS Australia.

The series will be distributed internationally by DCD Rights, who have already secured a pre-sale to SBS Australia for broadcast following its UK premiere.

Support Daily Business

Your one-off donation from as little as £20 helps support quality journalism Contribute here