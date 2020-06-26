St James to include more shops as walkway revamped

Change of use

As it will look under new plan: James Craig Walk

Revamped plans have been unveiled for one of the walkways through the new St James Centre in Edinburgh which echo some of the city’s architectural heritage.

An application for James Craig Walk on behalf of developer Nuveen will see previous plans for student accommodation dropped in favour of shops, financial, professional and other services.

The changes include proposed alterations, shopfronts and associated works with elegant stairways to upper floors similar to those in the New Town. It could signal a growing confidence in demand for retail space.

The 1.7 million sq ft development is due for completion in 2021 but Daily Business reported in April that the lockdown meant it was unlikely to have the first units open as planned by October in time for Christmas.

Martin Perry, director of development at Edinburgh St James, declined to say whether or not the project would meet its deadline.

The development will include more than 850,000 sq ft of retail and leisure space, including 85 shops, more than 30 food outlets and 152 apartments.

H&M, Russell & Bromley, JD Sports, Breitling, Omega, Pandora and Goldsmiths are among those agreeing leases. Those opening their first stores in Scotland include & Other Stories, part of the H&M group.

Anticipation has been building that they would provide a much-needed boost to a retail sector struggling with falling footfall and sales.

Laing O’Rourke is the construction partner.