Special ‘bike carriages’ unveiled by ScotRail

New livery

New look: the carriages will be a familiar site in the Highlands

ScotRail has unveiled the country’s first carriage dedicated to cyclists and skiers.

Five Class 153 trains are being transformed into “active travel carriages”, specially equipped with racks for up to 20 bikes and large sporting equipment and luggage such as ski bags and rucksacks.

They will operate initially on the West Highland Line with the first carriage due for completion later this year when the refurbishment programme can fully resume following the current Coronavirus pandemic.

Designed by Scottish artist, Peter McDermott, the eye-catching livery depicts typical Highland scenery along with some of the best-known visible landmarks along the West Highland Line, including the Glenfinnan monument and viaduct, Skye Cuillin mountain range, Ben Lomond, and the castle on Loch Awe.

Tom Smith, ScotRail project manager, said: “We’re living in uncertain times, but when these carriages are eventually introduced, it will be a welcome boost for cyclists and those in search of outdoor pursuits along Scotland’s most scenic railways.”

Bill Reeve, Transport Scotland’s director of rail, said: “It is exciting to see the finalised design for these Class 153 carriages, one which incorporates the beauty of the Scottish landscape whilst clearly promoting their active travel purpose. This comes as a result of close collaboration between the artist Peter McDermott and ScotRail.

“We look forward to seeing what are sure to become iconic carriages enter passenger service in the future, once we have reached more certain times in our current phased exit from COVID-19 lockdown.”