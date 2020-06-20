Spain welcomes UK visitors without quarantine

Holidays back on

By a Daily Business reporter |

Tourists may be heading to Spain

UK visitors will be able to visit Spain from Sunday without having to quarantine on arrival under new guidelines issued by Spanish authorities.

The country’s foreign minister Arancha González Laya said the decision had been made “out of respect” for the 400,000 Britons who have second homes in Spain.

However, current rules state that anyone returning to – or entering – the UK still has to self-isolate for 14 days. So return trips will continue to be difficult.

It is understood the UK’s quarantine restrictions will be reviewed on 29 June.

The UK Foreign Office is still warning against all but essential international travel.

Spain will end its coronavirus state of emergency, imposed on 14 March, on Sunday, and will open its borders to EU and Schengen area countries for a much needed boost to its tourism industry.

Ms González Laya said UK visitors will go through a “triple check” upon arrival to Spain.

She added that discussions were continuing with the UK government about exempting Spanish visitors from Britain’s current quarantine travel rules.

There are 250,000 Spaniards with homes in the UK who are currently subject to quarantine on arrival in Britain.