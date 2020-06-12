Sinclair steps up at crime software firm Altia-ABM

Software

Security software firm Altia-ABM chaired by entrepreneur John Boyle has announced that chief operating officer Rob Sinclair will become the firm’s CEO.

The company develops software used by law enforcement organisations, tax authorities and government agencies in the UK and across the world.

Mr Sinclair succeeds Ian Watson, co-founder of the company who has been CEO since 2013. He will remain on the board as a non-executive director and strategic adviser.

Mr Boyle said Mr Sinclair has been at the heart of the company’s growth in recent years. “It has been part of our long-term plan for him to take the reins and drive the business forward,” he said.

“The recent performance of the group has been hugely encouraging and we are well-equipped to build on this success. As a co-founder of the group, Ian Watson deserves every tribute for taking the company to this stage.”

Mr Sinclair said: “Altia-ABM is unique in my view in that the client base we have built around the world is of the highest pedigree. The organisations we work with rightly see trust as being of paramount importance. Having secured strong relationships with our customers worldwide, the company has made great strides through growth and acquisition and I am looking forward immensely to taking the group forward on this basis.”

Altia-ABM has recently expanded its sales and support office in Melbourne, Australia, and its operations in Canada, Colombia and Peru.

Mr Watson commented: “As one of the founders of the company in 2002, it has been deeply gratifying to have led the company as it has grown to become an internationally respected business.

“Our acquisition of ABM Intelligence in 2016 coupled with developing our markets in Australia, Canada, Central and South America and the Caribbean means the company is well placed now to go from strength to strength under Rob’s leadership.”