Silicon Valley guru Ross to advise Peachy Mondays

| June 18, 2020

Edinburgh-based HR technology and employee engagement company Peachy Mondays has announced that Silicon Valley guru Aaron Ross, a sales and business growth specialist, will be its first advisory board member.

Mr Ross is author of the bestseller Predictable Revenue: Turn Your Business Into A Sales Machine With The $100 Million Best Practices Of Salesforce.com.

He grew Salesforce.com’s revenues to more than$100 million and over the past 11 years has grown his own reputation as a highly sought-after keynote speaker on outbound sales development.

In 2008 he co-founded Predictable Revenue, a consulting company that helps organisations with their outbound sales development.

James Anderson, co-founder of Peachy Mondays, said: “We’re thrilled that Aaron has become the first member of our Advisory Board. To have such a renowned expert investing his expertise in our company is incredible.

“Aaron has helped to transform sales teams and the sales development process in companies all over the world. His strategies are proven. Having access to such insights and knowledge will be invaluable in helping Peachy Mondays to achieve scalable, predictable, and sustainable revenue.”

