Shops, factories to reopen, but pubs remain closed

Easing lockdown

Shop owners will reopen their premises (pic: Terry Murden)

Shops and factories have been given the go-ahead to reopen but Nicola Sturgeon left pubs and restaurants disappointed after being told they will stay closed.

There had been expectations that hospitality venues with outdoor spaces would be allowed to restart as the First Minister confirmed that Scotland will enter phase two of exiting the lockdown.

Ms Sturgeon announced that all shops – except those in malls – outdoor markets, factories, laboratories, warehouses, zoos and playgrounds can reopen from 29 June. Restrictions on moving house will also be lifted.

From next Monday there will be relaxation over meeting up with friends and family and those who are shielding. Face coverings on public transport will be mandatory.

Construction sites can move to the next stage of restarting, urgent dental treatment can begin, college staff can return for preparatory work, professional sport can resume, and places of worship can reopen.

But the reopening of beer gardens will now have to await the next review on 2 July.

Ms Sturgeon has asked advisers to look at possibly reducing that to 1-1.5m in certain situations, but she said there was emerging evidence that places like pubs, restaurants and gyms can be “hotspots for transmission”.

Non-essential offices must remain closed.

Responding to the re-opening of shops, David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said: “It is welcome that Government has listened to our representations and that larger shops will be able to re-open sooner than anticipated.

David Lonsdale: ‘retailers ready to play their part’ (pic: Terry Murden)

“The industry stands ready to play its part in getting the Scottish economy moving again. However it is crucial that there is a clear plan so shoppers can travel to and through our town and city centres, and also a short term economic stimulus package to encourage customers to start shopping again.”

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard called for a strategic plan to support and defend Scotland’s economy, stating: “What we need is not a reactive approach, based on short-life task forces, we need a pro-active, comprehensive, forward-looking, planned long-term approach for the whole Scottish economy.”

Jackson Carlaw: ‘situation is getting worse’

Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw said: “We all understand the gravity of the health emergency caused by coronavirus not just here, but across the whole world.

“But the ongoing economic and education emergency is getting worse with every day goes by, and this SNP government simply doesn’t get it.

“Nicola Sturgeon doesn’t understand the depth of the economic and education crisis facing the population.

“There’s a difference between adopting a cautious approach and ignoring businesses, parents, experts and teachers across the country.”

Summary

From 22 June: Face coverings will be mandatory on public transport

Restart for construction sites, urgent dental treatment, college staff for preparatory work, professional sport and places of worship

From 29 June: All shops, apart from those in shopping malls, can reopen along with outdoor markets, factories, laboratories, warehouses, zoos and playgroups.

Restrictions on moving house will be lifted.

