Finance chief to leave

Search for new SFE CEO as Jones retires

| June 23, 2020
Graeme Jones SFE CEO

Graeme Jones: firm foundations (pic: Terry Murden)

Scottish Financial Enterprise chief executive Graeme Jones will be retiring at the end of this year after five years at the helm of the representative body.

Since joining SFE in January 2016, Mr Jones has overseen the development and implementation of a five-year strategy to help strengthen the industry.

He has grown the membership by 25% and constructively engaged with the UK and Scottish Governments on behalf of members as they face the uncertainty of Brexit and now the coronavirus crisis.

He was actively involved in the establishment of FinTech Scotland, the Fast Track work readiness hubs, and the Unified Schools Programme.

The SFE Young Professionals network has also gone from strength-to-strength having amassed more than 300 members since it was launched during Mr Jones’s tenure.

Philip Grant, SFE chairman, said: “Graeme’s leadership has transformed SFE and he will be sorely missed by me, the board and his team.

“Graeme has built the firmest of foundations from which we can continue to develop and build the capability and impact of SFE in representing the interests of our members and developing the value of financial services for Scotland.”

Mr Jones said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at SFE and I’m proud to be leaving it with strong and secure foundations as it enters a new chapter.”

Before joining SFE, he held a number of senior posts in some of the UK’s largest financial services organisations, including Aviva, Experian, RBS Group and Standard Life.

The SFE board has appointed recruitment firm Carlyle to search for a successor.

