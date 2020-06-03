Scottish Aquaculture appoints co-chairs

Science and agriculture

Teresa Garzon and Rowena Hoare

Women in Scottish Aquaculture (WiSA) has announced the appointment of two co-chairs.

Teresa Garzon, a key account manager for Patogen, and Rowena Hoare, a senior research fellow at the University of Stirling’s Institute of Aquaculture, will share leadership of the group as it enters a second year of activity. The pair have more than 30 years’ combined experience of working in the aquaculture sector.

WiSA is a grassroots network aimed at promoting diversity, supporting men and women in their careers, and encouraging new talent into the sector.

Ms Garzon holds a PhD in biology and biochemistry, and was previously a laboratory manager for Marine Harvest Scotland.

Ms Hoare joined the aquatic vaccine unit at the Institute of Aquaculture in 2001, where she works closely with industry partners and SAIC (the Scottish Aquaculture Innovation Centre) to develop vaccines and processes that can help manage and enhance fish health.

The WiSA network – founded in partnership with SAIC – was launched on International Women’s Day 2019 to celebrate the role of women in the Scottish aquaculture sector, creating a platform for discussion and a network of support.

As co-chairs, Ms Garzon and Ms Hoare will drive the future direction of the group, and amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the creation of a digital forum in lieu of face-to-face events.

Ms Garzon said: “Creating balance and equality is an important step in creating positive and inspiring role models for the next generation of aquaculture talent. WiSA aims to show young women and men that there is a wide variety of career opportunities available, while also creating a platform for discussion.”

Ms Hoare added: “Aquaculture is a forward-thinking, innovative industry and diversity should be considered an important part of that.

“It’s crucial to keep that at the forefront of conversations around growth and the future of the sector, and networks like WiSA can be invaluable in providing the tools and skills to help women build successful careers.”

