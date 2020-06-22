Scots remain concerned over crowded places

New poll on gathering

Poll shows people still concerned about travelling

Scots continue to be hesitant about visiting pubs, using public transport or holidaying abroad.

As more people return to work and social distancing rules may be relaxed, a new survey shows little enthusiasm for gathering in crowded places.

The Survation poll, confirming earlier surveys indicating a high level of caution, will give an indication of the challenge facing the hospitality and travel sectors.

The poll of more than 1,000 Scots for the charity Advice Direct Scotland, comes ahead of the introduction of mandatory face coverings on public transport from today.

The poll also found a high number are uncomfortable about non-essential shopping, but a growing number are more comfortable about going to their place of work.

Poll results

When government guidelines permit, how comfortable do you feel about doing the following activities in the same way you did before the coronavirus pandemic began?

Non-essential shopping: Comfortable 54%; not comfortable 44%.

Going to your place of work: Comfortable 63%; not comfortable 34%.

Going to bars and restaurants: Comfortable 32%; not comfortable 66%.

Using public transport: Comfortable 29%; not comfortable 67%.

Holidaying in the UK: Comfortable 50%; not comfortable 47%.

Holidaying abroad: Comfortable 28%; not comfortable 67%.

Andrew Bartlett, chief executive of Advice Direct Scotland, said: “These findings show that many Scots are uncomfortable about elements of lockdown easing, particularly using public transport and returning to pubs and restaurants.

“The Scottish Government advice is very clear and people should follow the guidelines to ensure they stay safe, including wearing face coverings on public transport.

“But it remains a deeply uncertain and worrying time for both consumers and businesses and our coronavirusadvice.scot service is constantly being updated to provide free, impartial and practical advice.”