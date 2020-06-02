ScotRail invests £8m in revamp of Aberdeen station

Morrison undertakes work

Station concourse will see some changes

ScotRail has announced that an £8 million redevelopment of Aberdeen station will begin later this year.

The project will see significant changes to the 150-year-old station, including enhanced retail facilities, improvements to the taxi rank area, better cycle parking, and relocation of the ticket office and first class lounge.

Morrison Construction has been awarded the contract and will begin work on site when it is safe to do so, following the current Coronavirus pandemic.

The project will be completed in stages, with work on the station redevelopment expected to take a year to complete.

Work to replace the glass roof at Aberdeen station was completed by Network Rail Scotland last year.

Kirsty Devlin, ScotRail head of projects, said: “The investment we are making in the North East – in the redevelopment of Aberdeen station, the Aberdeen to Inverness improvement programme, and in Inter7City trains connecting Scotland’s seven cities – means it’s an exciting time for this part of the country.”