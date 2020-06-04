Royal Dunkeld Hotel under new ownership

Melville Group expands

Village institution will reopen under new management

The Royal Dunkeld Hotel has been sold to the Melville Hotels Group, the first time in 21 years that it has changes hands.

Neil Menzies decided to sell the hotel in the heart of the village due to his “advancing years”.

Brian Sheldon, director at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “The completion of the ‘Royal’ comes at a time where there is so much uncertainty in the marketplace.

“That said, there is noticeably an increase in enquiries for rural and coastal businesses as we suspect buyers are now looking to relocate from the more densely populated towns and cities.”

The B-listed hotel has 35 bedrooms in its main building, and a further 10 rooms in an annex. There is a restaurant and bistro as well as a courtyard garden.

Mr Menzies said: “We wish the new owner, Thomas Melville, every success for the future and trust he will have as much fun as we have enjoyed at the “Royal”.”

The new owner, who also owns the Grey Gull Hotel in Lochgilphead, and Loch Long Hotel near Arrochar, said: “Our plan in the short term is to take advantage of the Hotel being closed to do some redecoration and look to utilise the function facility by introducing some tribute nights whilst also looking after the existing loyal client base.”

The hotel was sold on a freehold basis for an undisclosed price.