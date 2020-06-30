Robertson considering job cuts as work ends

Review of operations

Springside in Edinburgh’s Fountainbridge area is one of Robertson’s projects

Robertson Group may have to make redundancies as work dries up during the slowdown.

The company has confirmed that it was working on a cost reduction exercise before the Covid-19 virus struck.

It is not yet known how many of its staff may be affected by any loss of jobs.

The company has been engaged on a number of high profile projects including the Springside regeneration project and refurbishment of 10 George Street in Edinburgh, together with the events and conference arena in Aberdeen.

A spokesperson for the company told the trade website Scottish Construction Now: “Robertson has announced that there will be a review carried out which will potentially lead to redundancies from across the business.

“Prior to the emergency measures that were introduced in relation to COVID-19, the business was undertaking a cost reduction review due to a number of our major projects coming to an end.

“As a business, we rely on income being generated from being able to work on site. The emergency measures in relation to COVID-19 restricted our income over the last three months and like many others in the construction sector, we have had to implement this difficult decision in order that we can ensure that we maintain a sustainable environment for our business.

“Throughout this process we will continue to fully support all of our employees, including additional support for those whose roles are directly impacted.”