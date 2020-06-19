RJ McLeod secures £67m Vattenfall wind farm deal

Major engineering deal

Wind farm deal for Scottish firm

Scottish civil engineering firm RJ McLeod will lead the construction of the country’s newest onshore wind farm following the award of a £67 million contract by Vattenfall.

McLeod will deliver roads and access tracks, electrical infrastructure, turbine foundations and other infrastructure at South Kyle wind farm in East Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway.

The contract award marks a significant investment in the Scottish construction industry and may go some way to easing concerns that Scottish companies have been losing out on contracts in the renewables sector.

Located 5km to the east of Dalmellington, South Kyle will be Vattenfall’s largest onshore wind farm in the UK.

At the peak of construction, the project will require around 150 workers on site, and once operational the 240MW wind farm will make a significant contribution to Scotland’s net-zero ambitions – powering 170,000 homes and saving 300,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases annually, the equivalent of taking 65,000 cars off the road each year.

It will be the fourth major Vattenfall project undertaken by RJ McLeod, and continues Vattenfall’s commitment to the Scottish supply chain.

This extends to the local economy, with both Vattenfall and Glasgow-based RJ McLeod committed to developing opportunities for local sub-contractors and suppliers wherever possible, whilst creating jobs and career opportunities within the renewable and low carbon energy sector.

Frank Elsworth, Vattenfall’s UK development director, onshore wind, said: “Constructing a wind farm is about so much more than just building a green power station. This is about creating and sustaining an industry that offers people a real future in a rewarding career.

“As well as bringing fossil-fuel free living a step closer, we want to ensure that businesses close to our wind farms have the chance to take full advantage of the opportunities developments like South Kyle can create.

“We’re delighted to be working with RJ McLeod again. Their knowledge and expertise will provide further reassurance that South Kyle will be a responsibly built asset to the local area, powering approximately 170,000 homes with green electricity and driving forward Scotland’s emission reduction ambitions.”

Bruce Clark, joint managing director, RJ McLeod, said: “This is our fourth project with Vattenfall.”

The works at South Kyle Wind Farm will consist of the construction of 50 reinforced concrete wind turbine foundations and associated crane hardstandings; construction or upgrade of approximately 48km of access tracks; a 132/33kV substation; a 4.5km 132kV cable connection; and the 33kV cables to connect the substation to the wind turbines.

The start date for construction is yet to be confirmed but preparatory works are anticipated to begin next month. Vattenfall is continuously monitoring precautions concerning COVID-19 and will continue to follow government guidance.

The wind farm is expected to start generating electricity by early 2023.

Further details on how local businesses and suppliers can get involved in South Kyle Wind Farm will be published at www.vattenfall.co.uk/southkyle