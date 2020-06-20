Main Menu

Call for change

‘Replace business rates with online tax,’ say firms

| June 20, 2020
Amazon parcels - Amazon website

Firms say online rivals have an unfair advantage

More than eight in ten executives believe that the business rates system should be replaced with an online sales tax, according to new research.

In a survey of just over a thousand business leaders, accounting firm BDO, found that 84% wanted the rates system to be overhauled.

Business rates are increasingly seen as a punitive tax on companies that need a physical presence, putting them at a disadvantage to rivals operating online.

The system was reviewed north and south of the border, resulting in some changes, but some businesses favour complete abolition of what is seen as an outdate form of tax.

The leap in digital shopping and lengthy closures of bricks-and-mortar stores during the Covid-19 pandemic have intensified demands. Many companies have been granted a reprieve from paying business rates as a result of the covid-19 crisis.

News, Money, Tax, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

National Museum of Scotland

Tower Restaurant falls victim to two metre rule

The restaurant had spectacular views (pic: Terry Murden) An Edinburgh restaurant lauded for its breathtakingRead More

Benny Higgins

Think tank doubts Higgins’ call for state equity in firms

Benny Higgins: likely to propose equity stakes (pic: Terry Murden) Benny Higgins’ expected call forRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.