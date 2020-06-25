Reactec raises £700,000 to develop monitoring kit

Funding support

Monitoring can avoid injury caused by drilling

Reactec, the Edinburgh-based industrial vibration monitoring company, has raised £700,000 for the ongoing development of its equipment and reporting technology.

The funding round was led by leading business angel investment syndicate, Archangels, with co-funding from Scottish Investment Bank and £103,000 from Reactec’s board, management and staff.

Reactec provides data analytics for hand and arm vibration syndrome (HAVS), one of the most common industrial diseases in the UK caused by using equipment such as drills.

The workplace health monitoring capabilities of its wrist worn HAVwear device were expanded last year with the introduction of an “Internet of Things” communication hub.

In response to the workplace challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic Reactec’s system, was further developed to enable companies to help their workers to observe social distancing protocols while at work.