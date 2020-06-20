Pubs and restaurants await social distancing change

Pressure on First Minister

Pubs still have no date for reopening (pic: Terry Murden)

Pubs and restaurants will intensify pressure on the Scottish government to relax the two-metre rule if Westminster this week announces a change to the social distancing guidelines.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said today that the UK government has been reviewing the advice, amid warnings that thousands of businesses will not survive under current rules.

Boris Johnson has said he hopes to reopen pubs, restaurants and hotels from the beginning of July, if safe.

Scottish Tourism minister Fergus Ewing today issued guidance for the sector – including pubs and restaurants – to reopen on 15 July, also on condition that the virus was under control.

The measures on limiting numbers, installing signage and screens, contactless payments and frequent cleaning comes after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon moved Scotland into phase two on Friday, which will allow zoos, garden attractions and shops to open again from 29 June.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

However, the critical two-metre rule is “under review” and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stalled earlier plans for pub gardens to reopen, saying bars and restaurants were “hot spots” for transmission of the virus.

Mr Ewing’s new guidance was issued just 24 hours after closure of the Tower restaurant at the National Museum in Scotland was announced as a result of the two-metre rule. There are fears that it could become the first of many.

The tourism minister said: “We want a strong tourism and hospitality sector to help drive Scotland’s economic recovery and future prosperity.

“Industry is telling us what it needs and we are listening.

“Last week, we provided clarity on a potential reopening date and announced a specialist task force to look at the recovery process we face.

“Now we have published guidance to help get the sector up and running again safely.

“We have also pushed the UK Government for more support, including a VAT reduction and an extension to the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

“The coming months will be extremely challenging but the Scottish Government is doing everything in its power to ensure this vital sector bounces back.”

Visit Scotland chief executive Malcolm Roughead said: “We are delighted to start seeing real clarity for the tourism industry – both through the proposed date and these new guidelines which we will help to promote across Scotland.

“It is understandable that people will be anxious about travelling and crucial that they are reassured that the tourism industry is doing everything it can to restart the holiday season as safely as possible.

“Everyone is excited about being able to get tourism up and running again and these guidelines will give the industry the insight they need to reopen.”