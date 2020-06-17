Passengers to wear face covers on public transport

New health measure

By a Daily Business reporter |

Masks likely to become compulsory

Passengers on buses and trains in Scotland will have to adopt the same practice as travellers in England and wear face coverings, according to industry sources.

The move is expected to be announced as part of the next phase of lockdown easing due to be announced by the First Minister on Thursday, according to The Scotsman.

Nicola Sturgeon, who has so far resisted making face coverings compulsory, will accept the need do so as part of a series of measures to inspire confidence in using public transport.

Up to 70% of Scots questioned in weekly polls by passenger watchdog Transport Focus have said they would only use buses and trains if people wore face coverings.

Confirmation of compulsory face coverings on buses and trains would bring Scotland into line with England, where they have been mandatory since Monday

A spokesperson for Transport Scotland said: “Our advice is clear – a face covering should be worn when travelling on public transport unless you have a valid health reason not to do so.

