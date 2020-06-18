Optoscribe drives expansion with new CEO

Technology

Optoscribe, a supplier of 3D glass-based integrated photonics components, has appointed Russell Childs as CEO.

Mr Childs (pictured) will be responsible for leading the company’s expansion into the mass production of designed-in products for customers in the Telecoms and Datacenter sectors of the optical communications market.

His experience in design, development and high-volume manufacturing of semiconductor and optoelectronic devices will enable Optoscribe to grow further as the company expands and capitalises on its 3D laser writing technology.

Mr Childs worked in wafer fabrication engineering and management roles at NEC Semiconductors UK, after which he joined photonics start-up Kymata, which was later acquired by Alcatel Optronics.

He was general manager at Gemfire designing, developing, and manufacturing silica-on-silicon waveguide based Planar Lightwave Circuits and transceiver based products and latterly at II-VI Compound Semiconductors at Newton Aycliffe, Co. Durham.

Mr Childs said: “I am excited about the potential for this technology, particularly now, as the world relies more on optical based technologies for information and communication.”

Nick Psaila, founder, and former CEO will become CTO focusing on the core technology of the business.

He said: “With Russell’s background and expertise, we are now well-placed to drive forward our market leading position over the coming months. I look forward to working closely with Russell and am excited for the next phase of growth for Optoscribe.”