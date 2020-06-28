Online events add revenue boost to firms in lockdown

New visitor experience

Tom Harries with his wife Melisande Addison showing the website

Struggling businesses have been offered a chance to post online “experiences” such as wine tastings and stories about their brand as a way of making up for lost revenue.

Hosted by shop owners on the Edinburgh Lockdown Economy, each “Edinburgh Experience” allows customers to join live interactive sessions accompanied by products delivered to their door in time for the event.

Tech entrepreneur Tom Harries, who set up the website to help local firms hit by the coronavirus pandemic, said: “This addition to the site provides an opportunity to resume trading for anyone struggling to run their usual services.

“We hope those businesses will get an extra boost by offering experiences in customers’ own homes that can’t otherwise be enjoyed.”

Edinburgh Lockdown Economy lists more than 700 independent businesses in Edinburgh and the Lothians with the aim of promoting the benefits of shopping locally by making it easier for people to discover something new nearby.

The Edinburgh Lockdown Economy initiative is supported by Vocal which launched the first version of its service in November 2018 but more recently launched apps for Apple and Android devices.