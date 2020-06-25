Nimmo back as co-manager of fund he launched

Wealth management

Fund management veteran Harry Nimmo is taking over as co-manager of an Aberdeen Standard Investments global small cap fund eight years after launching the sector strategy. He was co-manager until 2017.

Mr Nimmo will join existing co-manager Kirsty Desson in running the Global Smaller Companies OEIC & SICAV following the departure of Alan Rowsell and analyst Imogen Harris.

His appointment comes after he announced in February he was stepping back as global head of smaller companies at the firm to be replaced by Andrew Paisley.

In April he took the reins of ASI’s newly-launched global mid-cap fund, co-managed by Anjli Shah.

Mr Nimmo continues to manage ASI small-cap strategies, including the ASI UK Smaller Companies fund, Standard Life UK Smaller Companies trust and other smaller portfolios.

Ms Desson, who has worked in the industry for 16 years, has been a member of the ASI small-cap since 2012 and “has generated some of the best ideas for the strategy”, according to Mr Paisley.

The Global Smaller Companies fund has returned 28.2% over three years, against a sector average of 13%.