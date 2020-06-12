New ‘transition’ fund vital to climate progress, says Mack

£62m support package

Claire Mack: ‘we cannot endanger progress’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Renewables chief Claire Mack said new financial support for the energy sector would help ensure the recovery did not obstruct progress towards climate change targets.

The First Minister announced the a £62 million Energy Transition Fund during her daily briefing and said it would help the country’s move to net carbon zero.

Ms Sturgeon said it was important to provide more support for the energy sector and also announced an Energy Transition Zone in Aberdeen for the manufacture and development of low carbon technologies.

Responding to the new government support, Ms Mack, chief executive of Scottish Renewables, said that creating a fund to help the energy sector accelerate its transition to net-zero emissions “is welcome, particularly in its reiteration of the importance of pursuing a ‘green, low-carbon recovery’ from the coronavirus pandemic.”

She added: “It is vital that recovery does not ‘lock-in’ fossil fuel extraction, as we have seen in the aftermath of previous economic shocks.

“Doing so would endanger progress towards our climate targets and miss out on the opportunity to use renewable energy technologies to increase wellbeing and deliver increased socio-economic opportunity across Scotland.”