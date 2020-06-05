Murrayfield offered as venue to stage SPFL matches

SRU collaboration plan

Scottish Rugby has confirmed it is in talks about hosting SPFL matches at Murrayfield next season.

Premiership action is set to return behind closed doors in August, with the Championship season likely to kick off in October.

It could be next year before spectators are allowed back into watch games due to Covid-19. However, by offering the use of their 67,000-capacity stadium, the SRU hopes to provide a solution based on social distancing measures.

Both Hibs and Hearts could benefit, with SRU chief operating officer Dominic McKay saying: “We have spoken to various football teams in Edinburgh about potentially utilising our facility in the season ahead and we would be happy to do that if that is right for them and it is right for us.

“I have said consistently we have to collaborate. We are all in this together as sports, and as a society in Scotland. If sport can collaborate, football can play at BT Murrayfield to restart their sport and that helps our sport restart in many ways.

“If we can share the best practice in league games both in rugby and football and share with our colleagues and help sport start at grassroots level, too, then we must do that.

“It lends itself to that in terms of the shape, the size and the scale of it, so you can imagine socially distancing for a football crowd would be easier at BT Murrayfield than at a smaller, tighter venue.

“We have got to offer everyone a helping hand and we are keen to do that.”

Hearts are no strangers to Murrayfield having played there on a number of occasions since 2004, while Hibs faced Barcelona in a 2008 pre-season friendly at the home of Scottish Rugby. The SPFL also used it for a Betfred Cup semi-final between Hearts and Celtic, while it has also played host to Celtic’s Champions League qualifiers.