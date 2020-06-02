Murray steps up as CEO at Pryme Group

Manufacturing

Pryme Group, a private-equity backed manufacturing firm, has promoted Kerrie Murray to the role of chief executive.

Ms Murray, pictured, joined the Dundee-headquartered group in June 2018 as chief financial officer (CFO), having enjoyed more than 10 years working in the oil and gas industry – latterly as director of international finance at Forum Energy Technologies.

As CFO, Ms Murray transformed the company’s finance function; significantly reducing reporting times, upgrading processes and systems, and empowering colleagues across five locations through training and mentoring.

Lawrence Ross, chairman, said: “Kerrie’s track record as CFO of the company has been impressive during the past two years in creating value and steering the company finances during challenging times.

“In addition, since February, following the departure of the previous CEO, Kerrie has undertaken the role on an interim basis. During this time, she has proven her leadership skills and depth of understanding of the business; leaving us in no doubt as to her ability to drive substantial performance improvements and take Pryme towards a healthy future.”

A chartered accountant and graduate from the University of Aberdeen, Ms Murray won the Dr. Mildred Dresselhaus Award, which recognises the accomplishments of women working in the energy industry in 2019.

She said: “With the support of my colleagues across all parts of the business, I am confident that we can take full advantage of the group’s undoubted potential and emerge from the prevailing conditions in a strong position ready to achieve our longer-term growth objectives.”