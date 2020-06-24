Moreland to lead Openreach full fibre broadband

Internet services

Openreach has appointed Aberdeenshire businesswoman Rosanne Moreland to lead its large-scale commercial build of full fibre broadband in Scotland.

Ms Moreland (pictured) will be programme director for the infrastructure build to replace the nation’s copper network with new gigabit-capable full fibre.

She will also be responsible for the rollout of full fibre in parts of greater Glasgow; Kilmarnock, Ayr and Stanecastle in Ayrshire; Edinburgh; and Bathgate, Broxburn and Whitburn in West Lothian. Openreach is considering locations for further investment in Scotland.

Ms Moreland has 20 years of experience in the telecommunications sector, remaining a resident of Aberdeenshire while travelling extensively on business across the UK, US and India.

Before joining Openreach to head up UK business improvement, she held senior UK management roles in BT customer service operations, including leading 11 contact centres in the UK and India.

Internet traffic carried across Openreach’s Scottish network has increased by 70% during the weeks of the lockdown, with the business recording record levels of internet traffic in recent weeks.

The broadband company recently urged the Scottish Government to prioritise investment in digital connectivity over more traditional forms of infrastructure, such as the roads network, as part of its Covid-19 recovery.

Ms Moreland said: “I’m hugely excited about leading such a significant civil infrastructure project for Scotland. The opportunity to do something in my homeland has a huge meaning for me, and a significant portion of our build will be in harder-to-reach areas.”