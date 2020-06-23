M&D theme park reopened by family that closed it

Rollercoaster ride for staff

M&D’s, the theme park in Strathclyde Country Park, is to reopen after being taken over by the family that put it into administration in April.

The park, which had 165 employees at the time of its closure, announced it has new management in place and will open once Scottish Government restrictions have been lifted.

The former owners appointed Leonard Curtis as administrators owing more than £3.7 million to Clydesdale Bank.

In a statement at the time, it said it had been a “challenging few years” and they had “worked really hard to try to diversify and keep the business afloat”. It said the coronavirus had added to underlying challenges.

The new company, Lochview Theme Park (Scotland), was registered at Companies House in early February.

The three directors of Lochview – Lillian Connelly, 46 Marc Taylor, 35 and Matthew Taylor, 42, were previously named as directors of M&D Amusements Ltd, a company formed in March 2019. M&D (Leisure) Ltd had one director, 71-year-old Matthew William Taylor.

On the company’s Facebook post yesterday, it said: “We are working within the physical distancing guidelines as outlined by the Scottish Government, as well as introducing additional hand sanitising stations located throughout the park and Amazonia, and look forward to welcoming you back in the near future.

“There will be some modifications when you come back to visit us and we’d ask that you bear with us during this period of change and adjustment to allow us to give you the fantastic day out you would usually experience at Scotland’s Theme Park.”