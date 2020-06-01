Main Menu

McCrea Financial Services hires two IFAs

| June 1, 2020

Veronica Thomas and Chris Bain

McCrea Financial Services has appointed Veronica Thomas and Chris Bain as independent financial advisers.

Ms Thomas served as an associate director at Portfolio and Pension Management. In this role she helped to significantly increase funds under management over an eigh-year period. She is a member of the Personal Finance Society.

Mr Bain is a former senior financial adviser and managing director at EIS Financial Services, where he spent 22 years. In his previous role, he helped to shape the business, securing record turnover and profit in his three-year period as leader.

Managing director Douglas McCrea said: “This is a unique and hugely challenging time for the global economy.

“Veronica and Chris bring great expertise, knowledge and experience to our team, which will be a benefit for existing and future McCrea Financial Services clients.”

