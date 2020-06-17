Made Brave goes remote following record results

Brand agency changes

Andrew Dobbie: ‘flexible working is here’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Brand agency Made Brave has opted for more remote working as it reported record annual results.

Revenue in the year to 30 April increased to £3.4 million (2019: £2.8m).

Founder and CEO Andrew Dobbie, pictured, said staff would be allowed to work from anywhere indefinitely “as long as they’re in a role and situation to do so.”

Before the pandemic hit, the company invested in a new 6,600 sq ft creative studio space which it will retain but now sees becoming a “destination for the brand but not a mandatory place our people have to work from.”

He said that remote working enabled the company to hire talent in any location and will improve productivity, as well as enhancing the work-life balance and have a positive impact on the environment.

“For me, flexible working is here, right now, and it’s better for everyone. Just as Twitter has shown, if there’s ever a time to make the switch it’s now.”

Recent client wins for MadeBrave, which was founded in 2012, include Switzerland-headquartered Nestlé.