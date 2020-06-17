Lockdown sees April GDP slump by almost a fifth

Economy falters

Scotland’s GDP is provisionally estimated to have fallen by 18.9% during April – the first full month of lockdown – after a fall of 5% in March.

New data published today by the chief statistician shows Scotland’s GDP fell by 2.5% during the first quarter (Jan-Mar) of 2020.

Over the year, compared to the first quarter of 2019, the economy has contracted by 2.3%.

During the first quarter output in the construction sector contracted by 3.4%, output in production contracted by 3.3%, and output in the services sector contracted by 2.2%.

New monthly GDP statistics have also been published today for the first time. These are being developed by the Scottish Government to help track the economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and are badged as experimental statistics (not national statistics).

During the first quarter as a whole, and in the latest months, output has fallen in nearly every industry sector. The industries with the largest falls in output over the latest two months are those which have been required to close or where working at home is not possible.

Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is having an extremely serious impact on the economy right across the UK and – as these figures demonstrate – Scotland is no exception.

“Today I will join ministerial colleagues for a Labour Market Summit where we will talk with Skills Development Scotland and the Scottish Funding Council to ensure a co-ordinated approach to tackling unemployment and giving people skills for the jobs that will be needed as we emerge from the pandemic.”

Scottish Labour Leader Richard Leonard said: “Today’s statistics demonstrate plainly the enormous damage done to Scotland’s economy by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are now deep into uncharted economic waters with the prospect of mass unemployment looming.

“If action is not taken by both the UK and Scottish governments, with a clear plan to get the economy back on course, then we may be left with an economy in tatters. This is not just a downturn in the economic cycle, it is a structural shift in the economy.

“Manufacturing and new high-skill jobs must be at the heart of any recovery plan if we are to avoid losing an entire generation to unemployment and underemployment.

“If we are to protect our economy it is vital that we understand that the fundamental shift necessary during the lockdown is continued post-lockdown with the state playing an innovative and central role in supporting jobs and stimulating businesses.

“The scale of the crisis before us demands a transformational response from the Scottish Government that puts the wellbeing of the people of Scotland at the heart of the post-pandemic economy.”