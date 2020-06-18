Lockdown beer demand helps brewers reopen

Supply chain helped

Beer52’s staff has grown

A number of craft breweries were able to restart production as a result of a surge in demand for home delivered beer during lockdown.

Edinburgh craft beer subscription firm Beer52 said it has signed up 200,000 customers confined to their homes.

It has doubled in size and created more than 30 jobs, taking the total payroll to 65. The company has been supported by an overdraft from Royal Bank of Scotland as it was not able to access the government’s CBIL scheme, and suppliers tightened their credit terms.

Co-founder James Brown said: “The best thing about it is that we’ve been able to play our part in keeping the supply chain moving. Some breweries restarted production just for us.

James Brown: keeping suppliers moving

“We couldn’t have done it without the funding, and without the thousands of new customers we’ve welcomed in recent weeks.”

Mr Brown, who came through Royal Bank of Scotland’s Entrepreneurial Spark accelerator, set up Beer52 with Fraser Doherty in 2013.

Earlier this year named it was named as the fourth fastest growing ecommerce business in the UK and the pair were included in Forbes’ ‘Top 30 under 30 Europe’ retail and commerce list.