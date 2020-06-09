Law Society in cybersecurity deal with Mitigo

Legal protection

Law firms have become victims of online criminals (pic: Terry Murden)

The Law Society of Scotland has agreed a strategic partnership to boost cyber security and resilience for law firms.

The new partnership with Mitigo will provide resources and guidance specifically designed for the legal sector.

Mitigo will offer security and resilience services directly to Law Society members. This covers risk assessments, technology testing, training, governance and incident response. It also provides a dedicated client helpline and sandbox to which suspicious content may be sent.

Paul Mosson, an executive director at the Law Society of Scotland, said: “Cybercrime is a major threat to all organisations regardless of size and law firms can be a particularly attractive target to criminals due to holding sensitive data, often in combination with the movement of large amounts of money.

“With most organisations currently working remotely, the need to have confidence in your cyber security has never been greater.

“The team at Mitigo has been working with firms in England and Wales since 2017 and has the technical expertise as well as extensive knowledge of the legal sector to help solicitors and their employees understand, anticipate and manage their risks.”

Lindsay Hill, CEO at Mitigo, said: “Law firms become victims of cybercrime when they confuse cybersecurity with their IT support.

“They are different things. We are seeing an alarming increase in attacks by criminal gangs involving ransomware and email account takeover.”