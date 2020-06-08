Lanarkshire wind farm added to BayWa portfolio

Energy deal

Dalquhandy: on site of coal mine

BayWa r.e. UK, a Munich-based renewables developer distributor and service provider, has snapped up a 45-Megawatt wind farm from Scottish company Brockwell Energy.

It has acquired Dalquhandy Wind Farm in Coalburn, South Lanarkshire, one of Brockwell Energy’s key projects, and it will be built on a former coal mine.

A team from Burges Salmon’s Edinburgh office, corporate Finance partner Danny Lee, supported by solicitor Niall Mackle, led the cross-sector team advising BayWa r.e. on the wind farm acquisition, with support from the firm’s Scottish real estate and planning teams, and from its energy, power and utilities practice in Bristol.

BayWa r.e. UK operates in the wind, solar and bio energy sectors, serving over 2.1 GW of operational solar and wind assets across the UK and Ireland.

The energy solutions provider is a long-standing client of Burges Salmon, with the firm having advised the company on a number of transactions. The acquisition follows the recent work undertaken by Burges Salmon in relation to BayWa r.e. UK’s long-term corporate power purchase agreement with Tesco for a new wind farm at Inverclyde.

Mr Lee said: “It’s a pivotal time for the UK’s renewable energy sector and ambitious companies such as BayWa r.e. UK will be key to achieving carbon emission targets.”

Brockwell will continue to develop similar projects in Scotland, such as a 230-Megawatt wind farm in East Ayrshire, and another 45-Megawatt wind farm in South Lanarkshire: Broken Cross.