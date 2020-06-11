Main Menu

Rural investment

Kildrummy sold in £11m deal amid strong interest

| June 11, 2020

Kildrummy Inn near Alford is part of the estate

Kildrummy Estate in Aberdeenshire has been sold for more than £11 million after generating a significant level of interest from the UK and abroad.

The 5,600 acre estate includes an Edwardian mansion house, forestry plantations, a wind farm, The Kildrummy Inn, farms and estate dwellings. The identity of the buyer was not disclosed.

Evelyn Channing, head of rural agency at Savills in Scotland, said:  “Even in these challenging times, the market for Scottish rural land and property is still moving.

“During lockdown we have agreed and completed on a number of estate sales totalling over £30 million demonstrating the strength and depth of the Scottish estate market.

“There was a notable increase in the number of new buyer registrations following the General Election in December, with a particular focus for income producing and natural capital assets.

“Throughout lockdown we have received a continual flow of enquiries for Scottish rural property from across the world as the many and varied merits of owning an estate in Scotland have been brought to the fore.”

News, Deals & Enterprise, Property, Scotland, Tourism & Leisure No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Tony Danker

Former Treasury adviser to take helm at CBI

Tony Danker: vital work (pic: BtB) A former Treasury adviser who has spent the lastRead More

tourist, tourism, Chinese tourists

Macdonalds threat to 1800 jobs as tourism gets restart date

Fergus Ewing: calling for VAT review (pic: Terry Murden) Another hotel chain announced that hundredsRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.