Kildrummy sold in £11m deal amid strong interest

Rural investment

Kildrummy Inn near Alford is part of the estate

Kildrummy Estate in Aberdeenshire has been sold for more than £11 million after generating a significant level of interest from the UK and abroad.

The 5,600 acre estate includes an Edwardian mansion house, forestry plantations, a wind farm, The Kildrummy Inn, farms and estate dwellings. The identity of the buyer was not disclosed.

Evelyn Channing, head of rural agency at Savills in Scotland, said: “Even in these challenging times, the market for Scottish rural land and property is still moving.

“During lockdown we have agreed and completed on a number of estate sales totalling over £30 million demonstrating the strength and depth of the Scottish estate market.

“There was a notable increase in the number of new buyer registrations following the General Election in December, with a particular focus for income producing and natural capital assets.

“Throughout lockdown we have received a continual flow of enquiries for Scottish rural property from across the world as the many and varied merits of owning an estate in Scotland have been brought to the fore.”