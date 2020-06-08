Ionburst offers free trial of AWS Cloud Storage

Promoted article

David Lanc: offering a step change

Scottish tech disrupter Ionburst is offering free trials to organisations badly affected by the economic havoc wreaked by the Covid-10 pandemic of its ground-breaking invention that helps give added security to data stored in the Cloud.

The Edinburgh-based company, which has operations in both countries and also partners in the APAC region, is behind Ionburst AWS Ultra-Secure Storage solutions — a new way to protect Cloud storage “relevant for a mobile, carbon and digitally-aware world”.

With ‘patent-applied-and-pending’ innovations in the sphere of ‘active’ Cloud storage security, Ionburst has been garnering interest from the business, public sector and government sectors for its enhanced level of securing ‘object’1 level data on the Cloud and has recently secured its first commercial customers.

The data security firm’s solutions are available on the AWS (Amazon Web Services) Marketplace and its founder, Dr David Lanc, says its breakthrough pricing means it is affordable to the smallest organisations, but scalable for the largest corporates.

Dr Lanc said: “We’re offering developers, cyber specialists and businesses concerned with Cloud data security the opportunity to experience Ionburst’s step change in secure Cloud storage. We have teamed up with AWS making this easy to test with a free trial. Customers can then choose to benefit from our class-leading, pay-as-you-go pricing for Ultra-Secure Cloud Storage.”

Ionburst can be deployed anywhere in the world and still be managed and maintained in the UK. Exclusive to AWS, the company offers two levels of Ultra-Secure Cloud Storage, with Ionburst Flex, which is available as a free 14-day trial, and Ionburst Pulse, for corporate customers. Both are scalable as SaaS (software-as-a-service).

Ionburst has major potential as a high-growth technology company working closely with Scottish Enterprise and Business Gateway and is an exemplar of the UK Government’s Innovate UK programme.

The company has been collaborating with several UK universities on its advanced research in Cloud and EDGE/IoT (Internet of Things) ‘Active’ data security, and with RMIT, Melbourne, Australia, on advanced security algorithms.

To date, the company has been privately funded and development work has been supported by research grants from Scottish Enterprise and Innovate UK.

Ionburst’s platform integrates seamlessly through its API and open source software development kits (SDKs) with existing customer applications, offering exceptional ease of adoption.

It is the first solution to offer customers customisation of their Cloud data security, residency and sovereignty status, compliant with the EU’s GDPR, CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act) and HIPAA, (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) standards, overcoming an expensive pain point for global players with complex data privacy challenges in multiple jurisdictions.

Dr Lanc believes the static manner in which data is currently stored makes it too easy to be compromised.

Ionburst’s innovation means Cloud data is constantly being moved by code that also moves making it virtually impossible for malicious actors or unauthorised parties to compromise.

Dr Lanc added: “We’ve invented a new way to protect Cloud storage, relevant for a mobile, carbon and digitally-aware world. Static data and systems are too exposed. Research proves the smallest misconfiguration or human error can lead to the biggest data breach, security exposure or GDPR notifiable event.

“Data needs to be more agile, as do the systems that protect it — wherever in the world. We’ve resolved this critical issue with the creation of Ionburst.

“We’ve been demonstrating Ionburst’s power to a number of customers, generating a high level of interest from the defence sector, government, healthcare, and financial services organisation in the UK, US and APAC regions.

“We’re also delighted to be a supplier in the UK Government’s COVID-19 catalogue, offering Ionburst to help keep our public services’ data safe during this critical time.’’

