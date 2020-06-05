Main Menu

Huntley succeeds Walker as Scottish Friendly chairman

| June 5, 2020

Scottish Friendly director David Huntley, pictured, is to take the chairman seat on the departure of Michael Walker, who is stepping down after 11 years.

Mr Walker, formerly of law firm Maclay Murray & Spens, was appointed to the post in January 2009 following the global financial crisis and has overseen the Glasgow-based society’s diversity and growth.

During this time Scottish Friendly has seen its assets under management grow to £5.3 billion from £704 million, while membership numbers have risen to more than 700,000 from 489,000.

Mr Huntley has spent more than 30 years in financial services and has held several roles at a chief executive and MD level, such as leading Swiss Re Australia.

Scottish Friendly said he takes the chairman seat at a “hugely exciting” juncture in its history.

He said: “It is an honour to take over from Michael who has overseen an incredible and transformative period in Scottish Friendly’s long history.”

