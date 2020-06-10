HPE in year’s biggest west of Scotland industrial deal

10 year lease

Giant plant: HP will extend its presence

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has signed a ten-year lease at the Bishopton Campus in Erskine in what is the biggest west of Scotland industrial transaction of the year so far.

Under the terms of the deal with landlord DXC Technology, HPE has relocated to a refurbished part of the site, taking circa 170,956 sq ft, which includes 148,513 sq ft of production and storage space alongside 22,443 sq ft of office accommodation.

The US-based company has been operating at the Bishopton plant since it acquired Compaq in 2002. The site is home to one of HPE’s two global Technology Renewal Centres.

Together with its sister site in Andover, Massachusetts, HPE’s Technology Renewal Centres process over four million IT assets per year, with 90% upcycled and resold, 9% recycled and just 0.4% going to landfill. HPE sales and operations staff are also located at the site.

The Bishopton Campus extends to over 500,000 sq ft of office and production space, set within 40 acres of landscaped grounds on Erskine Ferry Road. DXC Technology occupies the majority of the facility.

David Reid of CBRE acted on behalf of DXC Technology in the transaction with Fergus Maclennan of Cushman & Wakefield representing HPE.

David Reid, associate director at CBRE, said: “We were delighted to finalise this transaction with HPE despite challenging global events. The company’s commitment to the building is testament to the quality of space and the amenities available.

“We’re in discussions with further occupiers seeking space in the west of Glasgow.”

Marc Waters, managing director for UK, Ireland, Middle East and Africa at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, said: “I am delighted and proud to be extending our presence in Scotland for another 10 years.

“The HPE Technology Renewal Centre in Erskine is world leading and is at the forefront of the global battle against e-waste.”

