Haymarket offices to be replaced by larger block

Rosebery House demolition

Rosebery House by Haymarket tram stop (Google maps)

A 1970s office block in Edinburgh’s Haymarket will be demolished to make way for a larger block of top grade facilities.

Rosebery House, whose tenants include COSLA and Young Scot, will be flattened to make way for a building more than twice as big, capable of housing more than 1,500 workers by 2025.

Owner of the site, Aviva Investors, a subsidiary of insurance giants Aviva, has revealed its plans to Edinburgh City Council, with a full planning application expected later this year.

Daniel McHugh, managing director of real estate for Aviva Investors, says: “This is a key strategic development opportunity for the City of Edinburgh and one that will provide much-needed new Grade A office space in one of the most sustainable locations in the capital.

“The new Rosebery House is being built for the future, with every element carefully considered around its sustainability and we are committed to obtaining a Net Zero Carbon rating for the building’s operation.

The new Rosebery House would be substantially bigger

“By fully utilising this existing brownfield site, there is the opportunity to maximise the new building’s potential and in doing so create a real focal point for the ongoing redevelopment of the Haymarket area and play a major role in its transformation to a major business destination.”

The development will see additional technology to help office working in a post-Covid-19 world including smart applications and touchless technology.

The developer also said the building would “improve and enhance” the area around Rosebery House including improving the links to the tram stop and cycle lanes.

The new building will have more than 158,000 sq ft of space and a “significant rooftop amenity space”, against the current 66,793 sq ft. Rainwater will be collected by the roof system and recycled for use within the offices.