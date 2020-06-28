Hart hires Giblett, Springfield builds team

Construction

Hart Builders, part of the Cruden Group, has appointed Craig Giblett, pictured, as construction director.

Mr Giblett’s previous roles include contracts director at Graham Construction and operations manager at Miller Construction.

Andy Mallice, managing director, said: “Craig’s experience makes him an excellent addition to our team as we drive forward the group’s expansion plans and offering.”

Mr Giblett said: “I’m looking forward to streamlining and developing key processes and people to deliver the various landmark projects that Hart has in the pipeline.”

Springfield builds team

Springfield Properties has strengthened its senior management team with a number of key appointments and promotions.

Martin Egan becomes chief operating officer overseeing private home building in the group’s central belt, encompassing Dawn, Walker and Springfield Private.

Mr Egan is the managing director of Dawn Homes, which Springfield acquired in 2018. Since joining Springfield, he has spearheaded several projects including Durieshill.

Alasdair Mackie has been promoted to group engineering director. He joined Springfield over a decade ago as an engineering manager.

Springfield has also brought in Ken Millar as group health & safety director from Robertson Group; Karen Campbell as group corporate communications director from Scottish Futures Trust, and Richard Bennett as managing director of Glassgreen from Altaian Servest.