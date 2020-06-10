Harbour Masters welcomes first female president

Shipping

The UK Harbour Masters Association (UKHMA) has appointed Ashley Nicholson from Forth Ports to the role of president.

Ms Nicholson (pictured) is the first female and the youngest certificated harbour master in the UK to hold the role with the UKHMA.

She became a full member of the UKHMA in 2011 and was raised to the executive council, then progressing to the position of vice president and subsequently president-elect during 2018.

From today, she will serve as president for two years succeeding out-going president Julian Seaman, the harbour master/marine director at Shoreham Port.

Ms Nicholson previously won the prestigious Scottish Engineering / Incorporation of Hammermen of Glasgow Award for the role she played in managing the marine operations during the construction of the new Queensferry crossing in the River Forth and received the Women in Industry award for the first time at the CeeD Industry Awards 2020.

She said: “I will strive to continue the excellent work of my predecessors in representing the harbour masters of the UK and encourage and grow the association whilst continuing to provide a valuable return to the harbour mastering community.”

Captain Alan McPherson, chief harbour master at Forth Ports said: “As a business we know how important it is to support the development of key members of our marine team and Ashley’s appointment to President reflects that professional and career development achievement.”