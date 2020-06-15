Griffin Webster welcomes Dykes as director

Property

Griffin Webster, the commercial property agent based in Glasgow, has announced the appointment of Greg Dykes as a director of the company.

Mr Dykes (pictured) formed Rannoch Property in 2014 following a period working in the London markets for a number of funds. He has a wealth of experience working as an in-house property manager for Taylor Woodrow Property Company and City Site Estates.

David Griffin, a commercial property surveyor for 43 years, began his career in the Strathclyde Assessors Department and moved to private practice latterly with Lambert Smith Hampton. He founded his general practice surveying firm with his former partner Richie Webster in 1984.

Dykes and Griffin set up a joint venture two years ago to operate a full service commercial property agency and have now formalised the relationship.

Mr Griffin said: “I have been planning to do this for a few years and Greg is the right person to work with our clients and team.

“I have introduced him to several of our clients and the feedback from them is very encouraging. As for myself, I’m not quitting yet and will still deal with acquisitions, rent reviews and lease renewals.”

Mr Dykes said: “We get on very well together, and I am looking to growing the business with him. Looking ahead, surprisingly there is still demand for shop and warehouse premises and remotely, we have managed to complete a few deals in recent weeks. Overall, I am very confident about the future of our industry.”