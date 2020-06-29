Gordon nets Hearts contract after Celtic departure

Despite club's uncertain future...

New Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has started his rebuilding job with the recruitment of Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

The 37-year-old has signed a two-year contract to return to the club where he first made his name as a talented shot-stopper.

He left Hearts in 2007 when Sunderland paid a reported £9 million for his services, the keeper staying at the Stadium of Light for five years.

Neilson was close to signing his former Tynecastle team-mate when he was Hearts manager in 2014 but Gordon opted to sign for Celtic instead where he went on to win six Premiership titles, five Scottish League Cups and three Scottish Cups.

The 54-times capped international left Celtic this summer after rejecting the offer of a new contract, paving the way for his return to Gorgie.

Gordon, a Scottish Cup winner with Hearts in 2006, has pledged his future to the Jambos despite not knowing what league the team will be playing in next season.

Hearts have lodged a legal challenge to their relegation from the Premiership, with the Court of Session hearing due to begin on Wednesday with Lord Clark presiding.

Gordon has made no secret of the fact he wants to get back into the Scotland set-up and he’ll be hoping his form as a first-team regular at Tynecastle will impress national boss Steve Clarke.