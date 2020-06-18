‘Give us your suggestions’ says events organiser

Scottish awards

Events have been postponed until later this year

Events organiser KD Media has re-arranged two big Scottish awards ceremonies but is asking participants for suggestions over the format in the likelihood that social distancing guidelines will remain in place for some months.

The company has rescheduled the Scottish Gin Awards for 12 November and says it is making “every effort” to stage the 5th annual Scottish Beer Awards, now planned for 14 October, “as normally as possible”.

It says that “while observing new rules on social distancing in a highly cleansed environment, plans are under way for the judging panel for the Beer Awards to meet in the week commencing Monday 24 August.

“Given the huge disruption to brewing this year, the format of the awards is currently being considered,” said KD Media owner Kirsten Speirs.

It had been intended to hold the Scottish Beer Awards at a black tie dinner at the Fruitmarket gallery in Glasgow, but this has been postponed until 2021.

The Awards will be now be held at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange, preceded by Beer Matters, a conference, trade show and debate on the challenges facing the industry in Scotland.

Brewers are being asked for their views on “what they want out of the event” and have been asked to contact Kirsten Speirs with their preferences.

Working with the venue, new health and safety measures and social distancing rules will be applied.

The Scottish Gin Awards will be held at the Glasgow Doubletree by Hilton hotel.

Follow Daily Business on Facebook

Ms Speirs said: “While it is pleasing to see some positive signs of return to life, we are of course preparing to be flexible and we are aware that further changes may be required in the months ahead.

“We will continue to operate with the safety of our guests as a number one priority. We are working closely with all our venues to make sure we identify any restrictions or social distancing measures we may need to observe.

“Hopefully, we will see a continually improving picture and a gradual return to the way we work, socialise and network over the next five months.”