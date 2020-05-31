Gilbert to lead OGTC’s net zero carbon ambition

Oil and gas

The Oil & Gas Technology Centre (OGTC), the Aberdeen-based research organisation, has appointed veteran asset manager Martin Gilbert as chairman.

Mr Gilbert was a founding director of Aberdeen Asset Management in 1983 and was instrumental in its £11 billion merger with Standard Life in 2017, when he became co-chief executive of Standard Life Aberdeen.

At the OGTC he will succeed Archie Kennedy who has been vice chairman and chairman since it was set up in February 2017 with £180 million funding from the Aberdeen City Region Deal.

In partnership with industry, it has invested in nearly 250 innovative projects that could generate up to £15 billion in value to the UK economy.

More recently, with strong support from industry, academia and the UK and Scottish Governments, it has created a Net Zero Solution Centre, to accelerate technology to support the UK’s transition to a net zero economy and meet the growing demand for low carbon energy technologies.

CEO Colette Cohen said Mr Gilbert’s appointment “will be invaluable as we accelerate technology to support the post-Covid-19 recovery and deliver a net zero North Sea.”

Mr Gilbert said: “Aberdeen has been a major part of my life – both professionally and personally – and I am passionate about investing in the future prosperity of the North East of Scotland.

“Despite the significant economic challenges facing country as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, governments and industry remain committed to delivering net zero. The OGTC therefore has a crucial role in developing technologies to enable the oil and gas sector to be a valued part of the transition.”

Reflecting on his time at the OGTC, Mr Kennedy, said: “We launched with a clear ambition: to accelerate the pace of technology deployment on the UKCS, anchor and grow the supply chain, and create a culture of innovation in the North East of Scotland.

“We have made great strides towards these aims through hundreds of incredible technology projects.”