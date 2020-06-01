FRP Advisory adds Griffin as fourth Scots partner

Rescue and insolvency

Chad Griffin: familiar figure

FRP Advisory, the business advisory firm, has appointed Chad Griffin as the fourth partner based in Scotland.

Mr Griffin, a familiar figure in the Scottish insolvency market, joins from FTI Consulting in London, an independent practice that he helped launch and grow for the last 15 years.

He has 26 years of restructuring and insolvency experience across the full range of corporate situations, including cross-border restructurings and many UK mid-market restructurings and insolvencies.

His sector experience includes oil and gas, offshore marine, renewables, retail, construction, manufacturing, real estate, IT and leisure and features high profile cases such as the Iona Energy CVA and restructuring, Xcite Energy liquidation and sale, Sea Trucks liquidation, the Debenhams administration and the insolvency of Pride Dundee.

Mr Griffin said: “The financial help from the government has bought some time, but the months ahead are going to be increasingly fraught.

“The oil and gas sector for example is likely to face a difficult period with businesses having to deal with the low oil price and the impending financial pressures.

“Unfortunately, in the second half of the year we are likely to see a rise in the number of companies across the Scottish economy facing serious financial issues and needing urgent support.”

Tom MacLennan, partner with FRP Advisory in Scotland, said that Mr Griffin’s “skills and experience will complement our business and will position us well to meet a steady growth in demand for our expertise.”

